How Did October 7 Happen? Mehdi Asks a Former Israeli Intelligence Official

Three years ago, the world was left stunned by Hamas’s brutal and horrific surprise attack on Israel, in which the militant group killed over 1,000 Israelis and kidnapped over 250 people.

Yet, as details emerged about warnings that went ignored and the military’s slow response to the October 7 attack, many began to ask – how much of a surprise attack was this?

“It’s quite clear that Mr. Netanyahu had been warned more than once,” former Israeli intelligence official Avi Melamed says to Mehdi.

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Mehdi asks Avi Melamed – who has served in various intelligence and counterterrorism positions for the Israeli government – some of the most crucial questions that have come out about Israel’s apparent lack of preparation around the October 7 attack, including:

Why Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismissed the UAE president’s warning about an impending Hamas attack just 10 days before Oct. 7

Why Israeli military and intelligence officials downplayed Hamas’s battle plan, obtained a year before the attack

His reaction to Hillary Clinton and the late Charlie Kirk’s questions and speculation around Israel’s lack of preparation

Netanyahu’s refusal to do an internal investigation of his government’s handling of the attack

If he concedes that Israel’s war on Gaza was an operational failure

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Mehdi also brings the receipts and presses Melamed on whether he believes Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza.

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