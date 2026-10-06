What Is the Hannibal Directive and How Many Israelis Did It Kill on October 7?

Israeli media outlets have reported on the Israeli deaths caused by the controversial “Hannibal Directive.” But Western media outlets have ignored it. On the third anniversary of October 7, we at Zeteo are not afraid to ask: why the cover-up?

What exactly is the Hannibal Directive that allows Israeli soldiers to fire on their own troops – and civilians, too? Where did it come from? How and why was it used on Oct. 7, and how many Israelis were killed as a result of it?

Watch above, as I take you through the day of October 7, through reporting in Israeli media and footage of high-ranking military members themselves admitting that a “mass Hannibal” was activated that day.

Conveniently, in the relatively few cases where we know of Israeli soldiers accused of killing Israeli civilians, the Israeli military investigated itself and cleared the soldiers involved.

Legacy media outlets in the West seem to have taken a vow of silence when it comes to the Hannibal Directive and completely ignored it in their reporting on Israel and October 7. Meanwhile, independent media outlets in the West that reported on the use of Hannibal were smeared as conspiracy theorists.

Well, three years on, their work has been vindicated – including, as I show in the video above, by the former Israeli defense minister himself.

A lot of the Israeli families of those killed and abducted want an independent investigation into what happened on Oct. 7, and I agree with them. Hamas clearly killed hundreds of Israelis and committed crimes and abuses, which they should answer for. The Israeli military, however, should also have to answer for its actions on that chaotic and bloody day – and the Hannibal Directive needs to be exposed, once and for all.

It would be nice, of course, if the mainstream media in the West gave a damn. They don’t – but we here at Zeteo do.

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Paid subscribers can watch my full 22-minute, deep-dive monologue with receipts above, while free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview. As Zeteo continues its special week-long coverage of October 7 and Israel’s genocide in Gaza that followed, consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a paywall again. And if you’re already a paid subscriber, you can always help further with a donation.

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