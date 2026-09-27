Inside AIPAC: Watch the Trailer For Zeteo’s New Documentary on the Pro-Israel Lobby

Does AIPAC work for Israel as a foreign agent?

That huge and contentious question has in fact dogged AIPAC – one of the most influential lobbying groups in the United States – for decades.

Now, a new documentary from Zeteo is pulling back the curtain on AIPAC’s role and influence in U.S. politics, shining a light on its massive and controversial political operation in a way that’s never been done before.

The hour-long film, ‘Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence,’ features interviews with former AIPAC officials and insiders, politicians, and activists as it examines America’s most influential pro-Israel lobbying group. ‘Night Flower’ follows AIPAC from its roots as a one-man advocacy operation to the present day, where it’s playing a key role in the U.S. midterm elections.

The trailer for ‘Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence’ is out now! Watch a special preview of our major investigative documentary above.

And be the first to see the film during Zeteo’s LIVE premiere screening in Chicago on Oct. 20. Tickets are available here. (Paid subscribers: Check your inbox for the discount code sent on Friday to receive 20% off your tickets!)

As a subscriber-based independent media company, funding a major documentary feature film like this isn’t easy – we need financial support to help get this groundbreaking project across the finish line.

That’s where you come in.

If you’re a free subscriber, please consider helping fund – and finish! – this documentary by becoming a paid subscriber, and be able to watch the film in full, paywall-free, when it’s released in the coming weeks.

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For our paid subscribers, we can’t thank you enough for your support that allows us to create original, hard-hitting films like ‘Night Flower.’ If you’d like to help contribute to the ongoing production of this important film, you can donate to Zeteo here.

The film, from 1st and Orchard Productions, is the work of Dion Nissenbaum, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and the filmmaker behind Zeteo’s ‘Who Killed Shireen,’ and Zach Goldbaum, the Emmy Award-winning director behind the 2024 New York Times Opinion film ‘Meet the World’s Most Honorable Bank Robbers of Lebanon.’

In the coming weeks, we’ll announce an official release date for the film, along with other live screening events you won’t want to miss. Be sure to subscribe to Zeteo to get the latest news on the documentary.

And thanks again to all of our paid subscribers and, in particular, our founding members. We wouldn’t have been able to commission, produce, or release this film without your financial support. To help Zeteo create more projects like this, you can always donate to us here.

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