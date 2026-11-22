Democrats won big in November’s midterm elections, and the voters who made that happen are biting their nails at the prospect of establishment Democrat Chuck Schumer, 75, becoming Senate majority leader. In an election that demanded change from its elected officials, Schumer might not be the fighter you choose, but he’s the fighter that Wall Street is most comfortable with you need. Here to further convince you is none other than Zeteo’s favorite Democratic consultant, Frank Cappello.

“Chuck’s biggest selling point, of course, is his experience,” says Frank. “He’s been in Congress since 1981, which means he has almost half a century of learning exactly how the system works, to make sure it never changes.” And what does he say of Schumer’s role in the Democrats’ losses in the 2024 elections when he was majority leader? “That was Kamala’s fault.”

Watch the full video above to hear the strong case Cappello makes for the potential Democratic majority leader, including the taglines he is considering for Schumer’s campaign. Our favorite is “Schumer can’t come sooner.” Share your favorite tagline with us in the comments, and be sure to let us know if Frank, the fake consultant, convinced any of you to back Schumer for Senate Majority Leader. 😉

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