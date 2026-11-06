Abdul El-Sayed Talks to Zeteo About His Historic Victory

Despite the record outside spending, the Islamophobia, and the Haley Stevens betrayal, progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed won his Michigan Senate race by seven points on Tuesday, and in doing so, became the first Muslim elected to the Senate in U.S. history.

Now, in a special ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, El-Sayed joined Mehdi on set in DC today to reflect on his historic victory, explain how he plans to hold the Trump administration accountable for its corruption, and reveal whether there are conversations to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader.

“I’m looking for a leadership that is ready for action on day one,” El-Sayed tells Mehdi. “I’m hoping that somebody is going to come out there and help to build that kind of movement to try and get us to that point where we lead differently.”

During the interview, the two also discuss “habibi” J.D. Vance, who will now have to swear in El-Sayed to the Senate in January, and react to the vice president’s own provocative analysis of why Republicans were “smoked” in the midterms.

“This is what happens when you rubber stamp the dumbest possible president in American history, and then this man ruins your political future, and then now, all of a sudden, you’re trying to pretend like you had nothing to do with it,” El-Sayed says.

The new senator-elect from Michigan tells Mehdi about his plan to persuade Donald Trump to sign off on a Medicare-for-All bill and whether or not he received a concession call from vanquished Republican opponent Mike Rogers.

But is El-Sayed gearing up to run against Vance in 2028? Is it too soon to even ask? You can guess that Mehdi couldn’t resist!

Paid subscribers can watch the full almost half-hour interview above to hear El-Sayed’s answer, as well as his response to all the racist media coverage of his use of the words “Inshallah” and “Alhamdulillah” in his victory speech.

Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

Share

Check out more from Zeteo: