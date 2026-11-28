When Donald Trump came into a second term, the nation’s most powerful were quick to bend the knee. From Wall Street executives at firms like Blackstone and Paul Weiss, to university presidents at Columbia and Dartmouth, to right wing media like Fox and Megyn Kelly, all of them fell in line as Trump flexed his authoritarian will.

Now that Trump has fumbled, failed his voters, and been boxed in by an incoming Democratic majority, will he still be able to act with the same impunity? And where does this leave the big-shots who capitulated to him?

To discuss how this might play out, author and former Slate editor Jacob Weisberg joins Zeteo’s John Harwood in a live conversation about Weisberg’s new book, Profiles in Cowardice, which explores the powerful figures and institutions that bent to corruption.

Watch the full video to hear Weisberg explain why he thinks the powerful will try to revise history by distancing themselves from Trump (“the great forgetting”), what it will take for politicians to stand up to corruption, and what lessons we can take away from this moment of authoritarianism (“It can happen here”).

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NOTE: This was originally recorded on November 18, 2026.

This was a Substack live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app where Zeteo subscribers could ask questions in real time. Be sure to subscribe to catch our next live show.

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