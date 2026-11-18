Hakeem Jeffries holds a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17, 2026. Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Despite his unpopularity among the American public, Hakeem Jeffries received a resounding vote of confidence from most House Democrats on Wednesday. He is now on track to be the first Black speaker of the House next year.

Only 11 Democrats voted against Jeffries, while two did not vote. The vote was done on a secret ballot. However, seven incoming progressive freshmen – Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb, and Claire Valdez – released a statement indicating they voted no on Wednesday.

“Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues,” they said. “We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations. While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership.”

Incoming Rep. Don Leonard also indicated that he would be voting against Jeffries. A spokesperson for incoming Rep. Frederick Haynes said he was ill and missed the vote, but intended to vote no on Jeffries.

Democrats won full control of Congress two weeks ago, and the biggest House majority in decades, as voters repudiated Donald Trump and his disastrous, failed war in Iran. Ever since then, Democratic congressional offices have reportedly been “inundated” with calls and emails from constituents calling on them to oppose Jeffries for speaker.

Progressives and several incoming lawmakers had been pushing for policy concessions and commitments from Jeffries. They did not apparently receive any.

While Democrats’ Senate leader, Chuck Schumer, is facing a challenge from Senator Chris Van Hollen, no lawmakers stepped up to run against Jeffries in the House.

Jeffries’s politics are not an obvious fit with the evolving Dem base. While Jeffries, the House minority leader since 2023, was a longtime supporter of Medicare for All, he publicly opposed it this summer. Jeffries – like his Senate counterpart, Schumer – is a fervent supporter of Israel.

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In recent days, Jeffries moved to shore up support by evincing a mild leftward shift. He endorsed efforts to lower the Medicare eligibility age and expand benefits – two ideas recently pushed by Bernie Sanders that Democrats previously pursued during Joe Biden’s presidency. Jeffries also called for “dramatic change” in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

But progressives had pushed Jeffries to pledge to hold a vote on legislation to end military aid and weapons sales to Israel. They did not extract such concessions in the lead-up to the vote.

“We have not succeeded in getting any commitments yet on Gaza or Israel,” said Rep. Ro Khanna Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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