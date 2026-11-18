Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on March 25, 2026. Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

In the wake of the historic midterm elections that saw a collapse of the Republican Party and a resurgence of the Democrats, observers may have expected the 2028 presidential campaign to already be underway.

For now, though, potential Democratic candidates and their allies are anxiously twiddling their thumbs, holding off on deciding their political plans until Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decides whether to run.

“We’re just all on pause until AOC decides something,” one Democratic analyst tells Zeteo.

Thousands of people in all 50 states have already mobilized to help push the young democratic socialist to run for president. While some on the left are wary of an AOC run – whether it be out of concerns about electability, or their own strategic disagreements with Ocasio-Cortez – she’s their biggest star, and seemingly their best bet.

The midterm results – some of which Ocasio-Cortez helped fashion with her relentless campaigning – suggest an AOC run is no longer a moonshot. And that reality is one even Republicans have come to fear.

‘AOC Wins in 2026’