Israeli soldiers who are occupying my home in Turmus Ayya on Nov. 12, 2006. Photo by Zain Jaafar/ AFP via Getty Images

Late last month, Israeli soldiers broke down the doors to my family’s home in the occupied West Bank, took over the house, and didn’t leave for almost three weeks. I am a Palestinian American, a U.S. citizen. So are my children. The occupation of my home in Palestine is deeply alarming, and the response I received from my own government here in the United States has been profoundly disappointing.

It started on Oct. 25, 2026, when the Israeli military invaded my family’s home in Turmus Ayya, in the northern Ramallah area of the occupied West Bank. What happened was not simply a search or a brief military presence. Armed soldiers forcibly entered our home, broke down our doors, including those to our bedrooms, went through our personal belongings, rummaged through our closets, and damaged and destroyed property throughout the house. We were in the U.S. when this happened, but we could see them on our security cameras. They left behind a home that had been forcibly entered, damaged, and violated in the most personal way.

But the following day, on Oct. 26, 2026, things got worse. Returning to my home, the soldiers arrived with a van and two military vehicles. They broke through our front door again, tore down our security cameras, raised Israeli flags, and proceeded to take over the house. From then until Friday, our family home had effectively become military barracks. Israeli soldiers lived inside our home, slept there, ate there, drank there, and used our private property as though it belonged to them.



Imagine being thousands of miles away, knowing that armed soldiers from a hostile foreign army have entered your home, destroyed your property, and lived inside it. Imagine knowing that you couldn’t simply return home; you couldn’t even safely approach the gate to your property; that armed soldiers were occupying the place where your family should feel most secure. Imagine that your tax dollars as an American citizen were funding the foreign army that occupied your home and, despite your repeated requests for assistance, the U.S. government refused to help.

Since this began, I have contacted the U.S. Embassy repeatedly for assistance and protection as an American citizen. I have explained what happened, communicated that armed Israeli soldiers were inside my home, and asked the government, on behalf of my kids and me as U.S. citizens, to intervene.

The response I continued to receive was essentially the same: I was expected to go to my property and face the armed soldiers myself.

I want to be very clear about how unacceptable that response was. They were asking an American citizen to approach an occupied home where military personnel who have already demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life, who have shown willingness to break down doors, destroy property, remove security cameras, and establish a military presence, were staying. They were asking me to put myself and my family in a very obvious, dangerous confrontation with armed soldiers to reclaim access to my own home.

Why should that responsibility fall on me? Why was I being told to put my own safety at risk when I am specifically reaching out to my government for protection and diplomatic assistance?

Late last week, my husband, Naji Abu Awad, traveled to Turmus Ayya and attempted to speak to the soldiers outside our home. They responded by pushing him, threatening to arrest him, and firing tear gas at my family and other villagers and journalists who had gathered. The soldiers were armed with guns. My husband carried an American flag and his suitcase. We did what the U.S. government told us to do, and that’s the response we got. If this is how Israel treats us, imagine what they do to Palestinians who are not U.S. citizens.

The soldiers finally left on Friday. They trashed my home. They spray-painted the Star of David on our walls. My children’s mattresses had been pulled off their beds. Our sheets and comforters had been put up outside the windows. Trash was left all over the floors. Our couch had been pulled outside on the balcony.

We are happy that we have our home back – that the soldiers are finally gone. But what’s to stop them from raiding our home again? What about the property they destroyed? And why did my husband have to drop everything and travel thousands of miles, risk his safety, and be threatened with arrest to confront the Israeli military himself? Why did the American government do nothing to help us instead? Why is our government still doing nothing to hold Israel accountable for the destruction it has caused and to prevent the Israeli military from taking over our home again?

Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised that the Trump administration was less than eager to help, given the U.S. government has done nothing to support my community of Turmus Ayya – where more than 80% of residents are U.S. citizens. Our village, where my parents were born, has been repeatedly attacked by Israeli settlers and soldiers, and the U.S. has made no meaningful attempt to pressure Israel to stop it. Ambassador Mike Huckabee did show up in September. It was a meaningless photo op.

I’m not asking for anything unreasonable. I want accountability for the destruction of our property, and I want our government to stop using our tax dollars to arm and fund a military as it brutally occupies and oppresses Palestinians.

My husband confronts Israeli soldiers at our home in Turmus Ayya on Nov. 12, 2006. Photo by Zain Jaafar/ AFP via Getty Images

This episode has impacted our five children the most. They were already dealing with the trauma of having two of their friends killed by Israeli violence since last year. Now that trauma has been compounded. My girls have trouble eating and are worried for the safety of their father. They had been looking forward to visiting Palestine this summer, but this experience has turned a place they associate with safety and happiness into a source of distress.

I am relieved the soldiers have left – and I have my house back. But I worry that it will never truly feel like a home again – one where I feel a sense of privacy and security; one where I don’t look at my children’s rooms without seeing Israeli soldiers who occupied them; one where I can leave, lock up, and know no one will enter it without our permission; one I can safely return to whenever I want.

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Andaleeb Mahmoud is a Palestinian-American whose family has lived between the U.S. and Turmus Ayya for decades.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Zeteo.

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