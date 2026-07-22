When Hasan Piker Met Mehdi Hasan

“How is it that a 34 year-old Turkish-American socialist Twitch streamer is now a kingmaker in the Democratic Party of the United States?”

Hasan Piker says he can take the heat. The famous political commentator has spent the past several months as the primary target of the Democratic party establishment for what they claim are his repugnant views. According to Hasan, the real reason is the success of the broader left movement that he has been a vocal advocate for.

Now, he sits down with Mehdi in Washington, D.C. to talk about becoming a “lightning rod” and the recent Democratic primaries shaking up the political landscape.

The two Hasans (Hasan-squared? Hasandwich?) discuss the upcoming Michigan Senate primary between the AIPAC-backed Haley Stevens and the progressive Abdul El-Sayed. The polls are close, the money is overwhelming (Stevens has a 12-1 spending advantage over El-Sayed), yet Hasan explains why he thinks “this race will shock the world.”

They also get into the whole Tucker Carlson debate. Is Tucker setting up JD Vance for 2028, or is he planning his own presidential run? Hasan and Mehdi unpack whether the right-wing Christian nationalist can be a trusted ally on Gaza and Israel. “He’s been great on [Gaza]. I have no problems openly admitting that,” Hasan says. “He’s a phenomenal communicator and that’s what makes him so dangerous from my perspective.”

The Hasans also discuss:

Socialism’s rising popularity in the U.S.

Hasan being targeted by both Democrats and Republicans.

Accusations of antisemitism.

Mehdi’s appearance on the PBD podcast.

Marco Rubio vs. JD Vance.

The hypocrisy of Joe Rogan and Bill Maher.

And which Democrat Hasan wants to run in 2028…

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