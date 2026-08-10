Will Tucker Carlson Run For President? Sam Seder Thinks ‘It’s Bullsh*t’

There are few people who have worked in progressive media as long as Sam Seder.

As the host of the massively popular and long-running YouTube series ‘The Majority Report’, Sam paved the way for progressive pundits with his sharp and funny analysis of U.S. politics. That’s why Sam was the perfect guest for this week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’ for Mehdi to discuss the wave of progressive and socialist wins across the country.

“What do you say to this common line now — that this is the Democrats’ ‘Tea Party’?” Mehdi asks.

“It’s only analogous in the sense that there is an insurgency,” Sam says. “The establishment of the Democratic Party is completely out of touch with the voters.”

Oh and don’t think Mehdi forgot that Sam was the person who told Mehdi to participate in that insanely racist ‘Jubilee’ debate. Sam himself did a ‘Jubilee’ debate earlier in 2025, which also went viral. Togthether, for the first time, they unpack their insane experiences (though Mehdi’s was objectively more insane) and what it revealed about young MAGA conservatives. “What’s animating their movement is what you exposed on that Jubilee,” Sam says. “I think it’s really important for people to understand the stakes and really how we got here.”

The two also weigh in on what we’re now calling ‘The Great Tucker Carlson Debate.’ Will the right-wing podcaster run for president? Can he be trusted on issues like Israel and foreign wars? Is there utility to going on his platform, or vice versa? And which part of the debate does Sam think is “bullshit?”

You’re gonna have to watch to find out - and to discover which right-wing cable host’s “Jewish beard” did Sam describe himself as!

Just a heads up — ‘We’re Not Kidding’ will be taking a break for the rest of August and will return in early September.

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