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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in Davos, 2025 – he is reportedly set to sell around $250 million in shares. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

This week, Anthropic is going public, listing 825 million shares on the Nasdaq at a price of around $70-$78 per share. At the targeted valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, the Anthropic listing would be the world’s largest-ever stock market debut, or IPO. Anthropic will be the first standalone AI lab to go public in the U.S., and investors will view its performance as a test of the AI trade as a whole.

The company is going public at a rocky time for the AI trade. Last week, the scandal engulfing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wiped $430 billion off the company’s value over the course of just two days. The week before that, the blue wave in the U.S. midterms stoked fears that data centre construction would stall, catalysing a sell-off that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq index down 5.5% in a day. In October, the Nasdaq fell by 5.3% on fears that the data centre buildout was entering bubble territory.

This kind of volatility is exactly what you would expect to see during the later stages of a financial bubble. Valuations have become divorced from earnings; debt is starting to pile up; investors are insuring themselves against potential defaults; CEOs are making outlandish claims about the revolutionary potential of the technology; and cash is circulating between the big players in a way that looks suspiciously circular. The data centre buildout is also starting to hit its physical – and political – limits, with immense costs for the rest of society.

Overhyped and Overpriced