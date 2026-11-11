In the wake of the historic 2026 midterm elections (AKA the Blue Wave, the Bluenami, the Blueclear Apocalypse), there’s no better guest for this week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’ than Jennifer Welch. Jennifer is the host of the massively popular podcast ‘I’ve Had It’podcast, and famously one of Mehdi’s favorite shit-talking buddies. The two of them dig into the election results and provide their full analysis – including whether Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries should be ousted from leadership – but not before taking a moment to laugh at Ted Cruz.

“My favorite moment of the night was realizing that Ted Cruz was the only elected Republican left anywhere in Texas,” Mehdi says.

“Whenever I see Ted Cruz miserable, it’s like an elixir for me,” Jennifer says. “It makes me so happy.”

They also talk about Jennifer’s new New York Times bestselling book, ‘Not Today, Fascists’, which unpacks the current political moment in the U.S. of rising fascism, Christian Nationalism, tech oligarchy, and Democratic Party complacency. But it’s not all doom and gloom – Jennifer has the antidote and it’s called “Fuck You Politics.” “I talk about the difference between ‘Integrity Politics,’ which is what Joe Biden did,” Jennifer says. “We need to have a brand of ‘Fuck You Politics’ where we tell MAGA, ‘You’re full of shit.’”

Mehdi also asks Jennifer about her recent controversy in which she laughed at a Charlie Kirk joke during a recent episode of her podcast, and points out the ridiculous double standard when it comes to Republicans making jokes about political violence. “The same people who lectured us about snowflakes, about the right to be offensive and edgy,” Mehdi says. “Now they want to gaslight us and tell us they’re really offended because people are making jokes about Charlie Kirk.”

The two also discuss:

Texas turning blue

The “prostitution politics” of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries

Hakeem Jeffries’ infuriating appearance on ‘Morning Joe’

Holding Republicans legally accountable

The rise of Christian Nationalism

Tech oligarchs’ shifting allegiances.

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