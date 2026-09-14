‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany on Israel’s Genocide, AI in Hollywood, and… Canada

Exactly one year ago, Mehdi was joined on ‘We’re Not Kidding’ by actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ movies. So it feels fitting that today’s guest is none other than Emmy award-winning actor Tatiana Maslany, who plays She-Hulk in the Marvel TV series of the same name. Like Mark, Tatiana has been an outspoken advocate for Palestine over the past few years and continues to use her platform to bring attention to Israel’s genocide.

“It was very rare in 2024 to see celebrities speaking out publicly on Palestine. What made you want to do that?” Mehdi asks.

“I’m part of a system. I have to speak on it,” Tatiana says. “How do we watch this happening without feeling the deep grief and rage that we are complicit in it?”

Mehdi also asks Tatiana about the issues roiling Hollywood right now, including the widespread adoption of AI technology (“idiotic” says Tatiana) and the looming acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by the Trump-aligned Ellison family. “It’s going to make any content that we create go through a filter of conservative ideology, or gate kept in a way that we can’t make shows that say anything about the current administration,” Tatiana says. “I just don’t think that we should ever be owned by that few corporate interests.”

Finally, Mehdi asks Tatiana to “burst the bubble” for Americans who think Canada and Canadian politics are more progressive than here in the U.S. “I do think we just kind of get away with a lot because we go, ‘Oh, it’s so much worse in the States,’” Tatiana says.

The two also discuss:

How Tatiana was cast in ‘She-Hulk’

The shifting politics within Hollywood

How Covid-19 radicalized the U.S.

Whether artists should be political

And Mehdi quizzes Tatiana on her Marvel knowledge…

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