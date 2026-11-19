Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here. In today’s edition, Bari Weiss comes running to the aid of fellow pro-Israel ideologue Ben Shapiro, using The Free Press to promote his latest right-wing propaganda film while charging her subscribers $250 a pop for the honor of watching it. Would any other news network head get away with this? Plus, Mamdani Derangement Syndrome continues to rage on the right, and the MAGA vibes are down bad.

Only Bari Weiss and Co. Think Ben Shapiro’s ‘Confession’ Is Good



The head of CBS News just screened an anti-communist propaganda film written by the founder of a far-right media empire, charging $250 a person for the opportunity to not only view the movie, but also to see her chat it up with the screenwriter.

This exclusive event also gave the Tiffany Network’s editor-in-chief a chance to issue her full-throated endorsement of the film, which has so far received less-than-stellar reviews.