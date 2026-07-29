Meet the Comedian Who Was Raised Republican, Then Became One of Mamdani’s Earliest Supporters

This week’s ‘We’re Not Kidding’ guest thinks “hot people” have been excluded from politics for too long — and it’s time to change that.

Mary Beth Barone is a New York City comedian, actor, socialist, and early supporter of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign. But before that, she was raised in a Republican household and thought George W. Bush was cool when she was in fifth grade. Mary Beth joined Mehdi in NYC to talk about her political character arc, her new Netflix standup special ‘Galaxy Brain’, and how the Democratic party can do better.

“What do you think of the Democratic Party establishment?” Mehdi asks.

“I think they should retire so they can trade stocks to reckless abandon,” Mary Beth says. “Go out on your boats and live your lives in your mansions. Just get out of politics because it’s pissing me off.”

Mary Beth is someone who isn’t afraid to call people out. Like certain male comedians (“some of the worst people we have”), former NYC mayor Eric Adams (“clownish”), all billionaires (“what are you doing with all that?”), and even Gwyneth Paltrow for appearing in a commercial for luxury apartments in Israel (“wild behavior”). On the flip side, Mary Beth uses her platform to advocate for progressive policies and candidates, which you can find in her popular online series ‘Politics for Hot People’.

“You’re riding for AOC in 2028?” Mehdi asks.

“Could we have a president in a red lip? I hope so,” Mary Beth says. “A matte red lip at the White House.”

The two also discuss:

The rise of socialism in NYC.

Whether Taylor Swift is a good billionaire.

Why Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump.

The contradictions of Republican ideology.

What Mehdi’s fan club (!) should be nicknamed.

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