Mehdi and the ‘Millennial Jon Stewart’ Talk Genocide, Messi, and ‘Bald Fascist’ Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller’s baldness. Donald Trump’s theater career. Alexi “DEI hire” Lalas. South African racists. Inept autocrats. Baby Hitler. Osama Bin Laden’s favorite soccer team.

These are just a few of the many topics that Mehdi and Adam Friedland talked about on the new episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’. The comedian and host of the wildly popular YouTube talk show, ‘The Adam Friedland Show’, sat down with Mehdi in New York City for a chaotic yet vulnerable conversation about his time living in Israel, becoming the go-to talk show for U.S. politicians, and some of Adam’s most viral interviews. But first, Mehdi needed to argue about the World Cup.

“I think [Messi] should have retired in 2022 when he won the World Cup,” Mehdi says. “I don’t know why politicians and sports stars cannot quit at the top.”

“What are you complaining about? It has been twenty-two years of the greatest art we’ve ever seen,” Adam says. “What are you the old men on the f*cking balcony in the Muppets?”

Even though they come from different backgrounds, Mehdi and Adam bond over their shared profession of interviewing defensive politicians. One of Adam’s most viral interviews, with Bronx Congressman Ritchie “AIPAC Guy” Torres, was of particular interest to Mehdi. “You got very emotional there. Did he make you like that? Did the situation in Gaza make you like that?” Mehdi asks.

“I’m effectively just saying like, ‘The baby shouldn’t get blown up,’” Adam says.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The two also discuss:

Adam’s family history in South Africa.

How Stephen Miller might have turned into a fascist (he and Adam went to school together).

Trump’s influence on the World Cup.

Adam’s experience working in an Israeli ambulance service.

Getting Scott Jennings to admit he’s a “performer.”

Whether Adam should run for president.

And many, many, many, other things…

Share

Free subscribers get a 5-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. You can find previous episodes of ‘We’re Not Kidding’ wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Check out more from Zeteo: