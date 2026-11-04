From left to right: Georgia’s Penny Brown Reynolds, Colorado’s Melat Kiros, and New Jersey’s Adam Hamawy. Photos by Erik Lesser/AFP, Michael Ciaglo, and Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuesday night was a massive win for Democrats and progressives in the U.S. – a blue tsunami that exceeded expectations. It was a rebuke of Donald Trump and his cronies’ bigotry, including their anti-DEI crusade, their anti-immigrant rhetoric, and their blatant misogyny.

You’ve probably heard about the big races – Abdul El-Sayed’s major win in Michigan, James Talarico in Texas, Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia – but there are a whole host of other major victories you may have missed that show not only how massive this blue tsunami was, but just how unsuccessful Trump’s anti-DEI campaign and racist policies have been. Here are nine of them:

1. Black Women Make History in Georgia