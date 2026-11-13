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Debunked! Mehdi Dismantles the Myth of Progressive ‘Underperformance’ in the Midterms

Watch Zeteo’s editor-in-chief bring the receipts, with eight reasons why centrist Dems have the narrative all wrong and why progressives and progressive policies weren’t the losers of the midterms.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo

Ever since the blue tsunami brought a wave of historic victories in the midterms last week, centrist Democrats have been pushing a narrative that progressives like Abdul El-Sayed and Troy Jackson underperformed in the elections, while moderate candidates overperformed.

Now, in his latest monologue, Mehdi debunks this false narrative made up of cherrypicked numbers and ridiculous comparisons that Democratic establishment politicians and pundits are relying on to undermine the success of left-wing candidates.

Watch the full monologue above, paywall-free, to see Mehdi give eight reasons why the so-called moderates are wrong about progressive “underperformance” in the midterms.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and if you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber or donating to Zeteo today.

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