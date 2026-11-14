Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (left) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (right) in the Oval Office on July 29, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

A week after a midterms “bloodbath” throttled the GOP and humiliated the president, the Trump administration has been plunged into another intense round of chaotic backbiting, bitter infighting at the highest levels of the U.S. government, and international scandal that even has Republican lawmakers demanding answers and accountability.

In the wake of the 2026 electoral “blue tsunami,” the Trumpland elite had already begun eating itself alive, in an escalating series of blame games, turf battles, and highly personal, petty blood feuds. Now, MAGAworld is self-cannibalizing over yet another colossal, shambolic mess of their own making.

In recent days, the Nvidia sex scandal and alleged spying and chip-smuggling debacle have created a blast radius that reaches far within Donald Trump’s administration. It has drawn further scrutiny to the president’s hyper-cozy relationship with Nvidia’s now-ousted CEO Jensen Huang, and raised additional questions about why Trump didn’t respond forcefully after he’d been given multiple intelligence warnings about Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. President Trump’s downplaying of these warnings, including from his own Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this year, has been reported on by major news outlets; Zeteo can confirm, per sources familiar with the situation, that the president knew and, in the words of one person involved in the matter, “didn’t take it seriously enough.” Huang, a towering figure in the AI industry, continued to advise Trump on policies directly affecting his business and trade.

The rapidly expanding scandal has also ballooned to the point that it ignited a new civil war at the most senior ranks of the Trump-Vance administration, with several of the president’s cabinet members and top advisers spitefully trying to engineer the firing of one of their own: the cabinet secretary who has made so many enemies within the past two years of the second Trump era that his own colleagues frequently call him things like “that fucking dumbass.”