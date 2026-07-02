Can the U.S. Rebuild Its Democracy After Trump?

The 250th anniversary of the United States represents more than just a major milestone – it is a defining moment for defending the country’s future.

With Donald Trump’s authoritarian push eroding our democratic norms, the question is no longer about whether American democracy is under threat, but whether we are willing to fight for it.

So have we lost touch with the vision our founding fathers put forth? And is American democracy at its breaking point?

In this Substack Live conversation, Heather Cox Richardson, renowned historian and author of the Substack newsletter ‘Letters from an American’, spoke with Zeteo’s John Harwood about the state of American democracy and what we can learn from the past 250 years of our nation’s history.

She warns, “We’re on a knife’s edge between rising authoritarianism and the rebirth of American democracy and the question is: which one of us is going to cross the finish line first?”

This conversation was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience. Feel free to share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live!

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