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The GOP Is Now ‘An Extremist Movement,’ Says Ex-Republican Strategist

Stuart Stevens worked for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney. He joins John Harwood to talk Donald Trump's election denial, the war on Iran, the Epstein files, and race being the GOP's 'original sin.'
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It’s a bizarre timeline: ICE murders, endless wars, the Epstein files, and a president hellbent on staying in power. The worst part? The entire Republican party seems to stand behind Trump as he hauls the country toward fascism.

But, is it true? Can non-MAGA Republicans stop Trump? Is there any hint of normalcy left in the U.S. political system, or are we doomed for autocracy?

Lincoln Square’s Stuart Stevens, former Republican strategist and Lincoln Project adviser, joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to answer that question.

“I don’t think the Republican party is a traditional American political party now. I think it’s an extremist movement.”

Watch the full, wide-ranging discussion above to hear Stevens and Harwood perform an autopsy of American conservatism, discuss why Stevens thinks “race is the original sin of the modern Republican Party,” and break down what it would take for a Democrat to win the 2028 election.

Free subscribers can watch a 1-minute preview, paid subscribers can watch the full 40 minutes. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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