Ex-Republican Strategist Warns Democrats Against ‘Picking Pointless Fights’ Against Each Other

As US President Donald Trump continues to grow more and more divisive, many former Republicans continue to find themselves searching for a new political home.

In this Substack Live, John Harwood speaks with ex-Republican and The Bulwark’s editor-at-large Bill Kristol about the broadening political opposition to Trump in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections.

Kristol tells Harwood that while he thinks Democrats will have victory in the midterms, “I don’t think that crushes the MAGA movement. I think it stalls it.”

The conversation between Harwood and Kristol was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience.

Share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live. Paid subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

Check out Zeteo’s other recent stories: