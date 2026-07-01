Meet the Author Whose Stunning New Book on Trump Has Made the President Super Mad

Imagine the scene: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu sitting face to face with President Donald Trump and a small group of trusted advisors, giving a slideshow presentation making the case to go to war in Iran. And all of this taking place inside the White House Situation Room.

That’s what happened according to a new book, Regime Change, by New York Times Journalists Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman.

Swan joined Mehdi Unfiltered to discuss many of the shocking revelations in his book, giving an inside look at Trump and Netanyahu’s love-hate relationship.

“Are they best pals?” Mehdi asks. “No, the relationship’s very bad right now,” replies Swan.

Swan says in the course of writing, it became clear to him and his co-author that “the second term Trump administration was almost unrecognizable from the first,” particularly in the way Trump is wielding his presidential power. “We were covering a form of regime change in our own country.”

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The two also discuss:

Who is Natalie Harp and why her ‘love’ letters to Trump put her on Secret Service’s radar

The crisis control meeting inside the Situation Room about the Epstein files

Marco Rubio’s lifelong wish to free Cuba

Stephen Miller as a driving force of domestic policy: “He has his hands in everything”

The secrecy around President Trump’s health.



Paid subscribers can watch the full interview for free, with no paywall. Free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to watch the full interview and the rest of Zeteo’s content.

Click here to buy a copy of Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman’s book, ‘Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.’ And if you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

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