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ICE Keeps Killing People. Can They Be Held to Account? Legal Expert Weighs In

John Harwood speaks to renowned civil rights leader Maya Wiley. Plus, in the Trump era, is the side of civil rights still winning?
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John Harwood, Maya Wiley, and Team Zeteo
Jul 16, 2026
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It happens again and again: ICE kills someone, and then they’re caught in the same “cover-your-ass lie” – that the killing was self-defense.

This week, an immigration officer shot and killed a man in Maine on Monday. Last week, an officer shot and killed a man in Texas.

It brings back into the headlines a key question: how do DHS and ICE seem to be able to kill civilians with impunity? Law school professor and top civil rights activist Maya Wiley joins John Harwood to break it all down. This was a Substack Live conversation where Zeteo subscribers could tune in live and ask questions.

Watch the full video above to hear the two discuss how Congress should respond to the killings, whether the Civil Rights movement is still winning 18 months into Trump’s presidency, and Zohran Mamdani vs. Jonathan Greenblatt.

Paid subscribers can watch the full, 37-minute conversation. Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. If you support the work that we do, consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a paywall again.

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