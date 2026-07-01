Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order in the Oval Office on June 29, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Remember that open-and-shut federal criminal case where Donald Trump clearly committed serious crimes, but managed to escape justice thanks to the right-wing supermajority he built on the Supreme Court?

No, not the case over Jan. 6 and his efforts to overturn the election he lost – the other federal case, the one about how he stole a bunch of classified government documents and stored some next to his toilet at Mar-a-Lago, and refused to give them back to the U.S. government after he left office the first time. Remember? Well, the president would like to do it again, minus the part where anyone attempts to hold him accountable.

President Trump is already angling to retain whichever currently classified or top secret government documents he wants after he leaves the White House again, two sources familiar with the matter and another two briefed on it tell Zeteo. In some cases, he’s made comments suggesting he’s already picked out files to keep.

“This one would be good!” he’s joked (or, “joked”) while holding a document up in the Oval Office within the past year, according to one of the sources who was present for it.