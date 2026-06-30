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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
3h

considering that MY medical data has absolutely NOTHING to do with running the country, how about YOU let us know EVERYTHING about your medical data because quite frankly, you don't sound so good trump!

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David Bible's avatar
David Bible
3h

Everyday, the surveillance state becomes an integral part of a police state, upon which Trump’s authoritarian state would rely and upon which the Christian Nationalist state would rely.

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