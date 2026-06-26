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U.S. Is ‘Asleep at the Wheel’ Against Terror Threats, Former DHS Chief of Staff Says

Former Trump official turned critic Miles Taylor tells John Harwood the U.S. under Trump is less prepared to stop attacks than at any point since 9-11.
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John Harwood, Miles Taylor, and Team Zeteo
Jun 26, 2026
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How secure is a superpower when it makes more enemies than allies? How are threats to the United States being dealt with when they often come from the White House itself? And how much further can Trump’s corruption jeopardize the safety of the people he claims to serve? Who better to answer these questions than former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff turned whistleblower, Miles Taylor.

“People who want to kill Americans, we are less prepared to stop them than at any point since 9-11,” says Taylor, as he answers questions from John Harwood and Zeteo’s subscribers during this latest Substack live.

Watch the full video above to hear how Trump could weaponize the U.S. Postal Service to jeopardize elections, the security threats political appointees like Kash Patel pose, and a special announcement from Taylor towards the end of the discussion.

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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