'They're Perceived To Be Weak': Top Pollster Explains Why Democrats Should Not Shift to the Center

John Harwood also asks pollster G. Elliott Morris about what to expect in the upcoming midterms.
John Harwood's avatar
G. Elliott Morris's avatar
John Harwood and G. Elliott Morris
Mar 09, 2026
Despite Democrats’ failure to rally voters around a centrist agenda back in 2024, many in the party still believe that the “middle of the road” is key to victory.

But in this Substack Live conversation, independent pollster G. Elliott Morris tells John Harwood that those counseling Democrats to move toward the center have got it wrong. There are no “median voters” there, as he describes to Harwood – just people who pay little attention, have mixed views, and want strong leaders.

Watch the full conversation to hear Harwood and Morris also discuss Trump's unpopular Iran war, and the chances that Republicans might lose both chambers of Congress in the 2026 elections.

Morris can also be found on his Substack, Strength In Numbers.

