Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
The Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Are Never-Trumpers Welcome in the Democratic Party? Mehdi Asks Sarah Longwell

The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell on her new book and what she’s heard from swing voters in focus groups. Mehdi also challenges her on whether Dems lost in 2024 because they listened to The Bulwark.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Paid

The 2024 election was a disaster for Democrats. And with midterms around the corner and the 2028 presidential election looming ahead, the Democratic Party has a lot of work to do.

But what, exactly, went wrong in 2024? And will the Democrats be able to successfully sway not just independents, but former Trump voters?

To get to the bottom of these questions, The Bulwark co-founder Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of focus groups across the United States and now provides key insights from those sessions in her best-selling new book, How to Eat An Elephant: One Voter at a Time.

Reflecting on the failure of the Harris campaign in 2024, she tells Mehdi, “People who were more centrist thought she was too progressive, and people who were more progressive thought she was too centrist. She was ill-defined and she didn’t come out and define herself.”

Share

But as a former Republican operative turned Never-Trumper, how much weight should the Democratic Party put into Longwell’s strategic advice? In this interview, Mehdi presents much of the left’s criticisms to Longwell and presses her on:

  • If she and other former Republicans want to push the Democratic Party to the right

  • Whether Kamala Harris listened too much to The Bulwark and its centrist messaging during her 2024 campaign

  • Why she believes Liz Cheney campaigning with Kamala Harris is defensible while Democratic candidates campaigning with Hasan Piker isn’t

  • Whether she understands why some on the left are suspicious of her and Never-Trump colleagues

  • If she agrees that the Republican Party she was previously a part of played a role in creating Trump and MAGA

  • Whether she prefers House Democrats prioritizing the investigation of Trump administration officials or the impeachment of Trump himself if they take control of Congress

  • What it was like working for the notorious right-wing lobbyist nicknamed ‘Dr. Evil’ and whether she has any regrets.

    Share

Watch the full interview above to also find out why Trump voters are finally ditching him and what Democrats can actually do to gain their votes.

Paid subscribers can watch the 55-minute conversation in full, while free subscribers can access a four-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit a Zeteo paywall again!

And be sure to check out Longwell’s latest book, How to Eat An Elephant: One Voter at a Time. If you’ve already read it, feel free to share your review of the book in the comments below!

Looking for more book recommendations? Visit the Zeteo book club here for inspiration!

Leave a comment

Check out more from Zeteo:

Inside Trump’s Desperate Final Push to Steal the 2026 Midterms

Inside Trump’s Desperate Final Push to Steal the 2026 Midterms

Justin Glawe and Asawin Suebsaeng
·
5:07 PM
Read full story
Why Is the Media Ignoring the New Rape Allegation Against Trump?

Why Is the Media Ignoring the New Rape Allegation Against Trump?

Justin Baragona
·
1:01 AM
Read full story
How Israel’s Defenders Use Palestinian Voters As Window Dressing

How Israel’s Defenders Use Palestinian Voters As Window Dressing

Peter Beinart
·
Oct 28
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture