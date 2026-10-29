Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here. In tonight’s edition, we look into the mainstream media blackout over an on-the-record rape allegation against Donald Trump – a blackout that would almost certainly not exist for any other president in history (especially a Democratic one). Also, CBS News commits more “unforced errors” with its deleted Angie Nixon tweet, and Hasan Piker finally pulls the trigger on his Scott Jennings lawsuit.

Bombshell Buried

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 22, 1997, in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images.

On Monday morning, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee released a jaw-dropping report about Donald Trump’s longtime ties to deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, including a brand new allegation that the president brutally raped a young beauty pageant contestant.

“The bottom line: there is more than sufficient evidence to launch a criminal investigation,” the Judiciary Democrats wrote in the report, calling for an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute the president’s alleged criminal activity alongside Epstein.

Normally, one would think a 53-page congressional report detailing allegations from 11 women tying the president to a pedophile financier’s sex-trafficking operation, with five women directly accusing the commander-in-chief of raping or sexually assaulting them, would lead to round-the-clock coverage by the mainstream and legacy media.

Well, you would be wrong.