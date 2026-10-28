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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
1h

The Netanyahu Trance: Time For America To Wake Up

Thakker's Netanyahu article coupled with Night Flower gives political observers important background information to understand the Israeli influence in American politics. How over the years particularly with 911 the Washington establishment has been coerced to accept genocide, all in the name of "defeating terrorism".

It appears to be time to cut ties with Israel and stop funding Netanyahu's fascist political machine. If we understand how we got here we can make a rational decision to extricate ourselves as a country from forever conflict. If Netanyahu wants to wage a war against terrorism let him do it on his dime, not America's.

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Momin's avatar
Momin
1h

Israeli democracy is a sham. Wise ones knew this all along.

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