This Progressive is Vying to Become Florida’s First Black Senator on Tuesday

Angie Nixon, a progressive who was recently endorsed by former President Barack Obama, is vying to become the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Florida since 2012, and the state’s first Black senator.

Nixon’s campaign is calling for Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, raising the federal minimum wage, and more. But it’s going to be tough for the Florida state rep: she’s been consistently polling several points behind her Republican opponent, incumbent Ashley Moody.

With the midterm elections just days away, Nixon joins Mehdi to discuss her campaign, why Moody refuses to debate her, and her recent allegations that Moody is sending people to Nixon’s bookstore to harass her family and staff members. Zeteo reached out to Moody’s campaign for comment about the accusation but didn’t hear back.

“This is what people like Ashley Moody do,” Nixon says. “They like to distract against their policies, their failed policies, and place targets on people’s backs.”

Also during the interview, Mehdi and Nixon discuss:

Her response to Bari Weiss-run CBS News mischaracterizing her comments on Cuba (“ This isn’t the first time ”)

Far-right Trump ally Laura Loomer’s disgusting and racist attacks against her

Whether or not she is a socialist, given her recent membership of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)

Why she told New York Magazine she’s considering leaving the Democratic Party after the election (“We don’t have a Black agenda.”)

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