Why Ben Shapiro Is Wrong About Me, Islamophobia, and His Dumb New Movie

A triggered Ben Shapiro, one of Israel’s biggest cheerleaders and one of the biggest purveyors of Islamophobia in the U.S., recently devoted an entire 13-minute video responding to a tweet from me calling a trailer for a new film from his media company, the Daily Wire, “bigoted, Islamophobic & clichéd.”

So, I didn’t hold back in this 7-minute rebuttal video, above, in which I lay out why Shapiro’s movie is actually very Islamophobic and why the Daily Wire co-founder is totally wrong about the number of Muslim bad guys in Hollywood. I also break down the real reason why Shapiro and the Daily Wire are making films about ISIS right now: to distract from Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Watch the full video above to see me bring plenty of receipts on how this new movie is just the latest example of Hollywood’s overwhelmingly negative depictions of Muslims and Arabs.

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