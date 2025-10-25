My Response to Matt Walsh on Muslims, Slavery, and the Founding of America

“I think I’ve made the case that I’m much more of an American, and much more of a patriotic American, than you are, Matt, and you’re just going to have to go whine and cry about it.”

I have spent the past week being told online that I am not a ‘real’ American, and that I should be denaturalized and deported, by a motley crew of right-wing pundits, MAGA influencers, and even two sitting Republican members of Congress.

My crime? Telling a podcaster in Dearborn, Michigan, that maybe Muslims should be able to broadcast the call to prayer from mosques in the United States if churches can ring their bells, and then explaining on Twitter that Muslim slaves were here in the United States from the very beginning and helped build this country.

Matt Walsh, a far-right shockjock at Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, got very triggered by all this and called me an “ungrateful little b**ch,” before producing a viral 13-minute video about me in which he called me many, many more names and claimed Islam and Muslims have nothing to do with America.

Above is my video response to Walsh, in which I educate him on the history of slavery, including Muslim slavery, in the United States; point out the many and varied contributions of Muslim Americans to this country; and debunk his lazy conservative talking points while laying out his own long history of odious, bigoted, and unhinged views. (Have you heard his ridiculous and racist hot take on Disney’s The Little Mermaid? Well, you’re about to!)

As I discuss in my monologue above, who really is more of an American? Those of us who support free and fair elections and religious pluralism in this country, as intended by the Founders, or MAGA bigmouths like Walsh, who pine for Christian nationalism and (in his own words) “theocratic fascism” in the United States?

