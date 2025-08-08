7 Debate Lessons YOU Can Learn From My Jubilee Video

My ‘Surrounded’ debate last month was almost two hours in length, and featured me facing off against 20 different ‘far right conservatives.’ While many of my opponents weren’t interested in a good-faith debate or discussion, and opted instead for personal abuse and ad hominem attacks, I happened to have prepared for that encounter, and so I made sure I got my points across.

Many of you have been asking me over the past few weeks not just how I prepared for this very bizarre, almost surreal, clash on the Jubilee show, but what my exact debate strategy was. What was I thinking, for instance, when the Batman villain from Iran was defending the killing of Palestinian kids in Gaza, or the Hulk wannabe and descendant of US settlers was challenging my own American citizenship? How did I tackle and rebut the racist abuse, collective ignorance, and endless contradictions from my 20 - 20! - opponents?

10 million YouTube views later, here in this Zeteo video above are my top seven lessons from the ‘Surrounded’ debate; lessons that I hope Zeteo subscribers can take away, learn for themselves, and apply in their own daily arguments.

And, if you’re looking for more tips and tricks to winning every argument, do also check out my book, which is literally called ‘Win Every Argument.’ It’s a New York Times bestseller in which I share in great detail how I plan and prepare for debates, arguments, speeches, and more; how I collect receipts and build confidence; and how I take steps to try and win over any crowd. You can order your copy here.

This Zeteo video is being shared without a paywall. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re not ready for the commitment, then a donation would still go a long way.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories: