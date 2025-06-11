Trump Always Wanted To Use the Military To Attack Opponents. Now He’s Doing It

It’s not Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s not hyperbole, and nothing about this is exaggerated – Trump is sending troops to Los Angeles, the city of angels, to crack down on protestors. The same Donald Trump who, during his first term, asked his then defense secretary to shoot protesters with live ammo.

In this 4-minute monologue, I explain how everything Trump is doing now he had already said he’ll do before, except this time, he has the sycophants needed to get it done.

“Were you not paying attention?” I ask, as I bring receipts and recalls interviews, quotes, and headlines that show loudly and clearly how what Donald Trump is doing today, in terms of state-backed military violence against American citizens, builds on everything that Donald Trump has wanted to do since at least the early 1990s.

Watch my full monologue above to hear which dictator Trump has glorified in the past, what he said he would like to replicate from Hitler’s Nazi regime, and how the Tiananmen Square massacre may actually be a case study for our current authoritarian president. (And if you’re in LA next week, on June 19th, join me in person, with some special guests, at our live Zeteo event. Link to tickets below!)

