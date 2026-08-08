Meet the Former Trump White House Lawyer Who Says Our Democracy Could Be ‘Screwed’ in 2026

The amount of ‘yes men’ in President Donald Trump’s second term can be exhausting, especially when it comes to his team of suck-up ‘lawyers.’

Thankfully, Trump’s former White House lawyer Ty Cobb – who represented the Trump White House during the Mueller investigation back in 2017 – is not afraid to strike a different, more blunt tone.

“We’re screwed,” Cobb tells Mehdi, when asked about whether Trump’s new Attorney General Todd Blanche will attempt to discredit midterm election results.

Cobb’s honest yet brutal assessment doesn’t stop there in this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview. “Come 2028, does American democracy survive Donald J. Trump?” Mehdi asks him.

“I’m not sure they survive it in 2026,” he says.

Mehdi also presses Cobb on his time representing the White House during the Mueller investigation, asking him hard-hitting questions that Zeteo is known for:

“The Mueller report… lays out 10 episodes of potential obstruction of justice by Donald Trump. You don’t deny any of that, do you?”

“When you were working for Donald Trump, did he ever ask you to obstruct justice?”

“Do you have no regrets going to work for Trump in term one?”

Want to hear Cobb’s responses? Paid subscribers can watch the full video above, where he also explains why Trump is even more corrupt than Russian President Vladimir Putin. Free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to unlock content like this from Zeteo and never hit a paywall again.

Editor’s Note: This interview was recorded before the Senate confirmed Todd Blanche as the U.S.’s new attorney general.

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