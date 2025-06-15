Zeteo

Why Won't the Media Mention Israel's Nukes?

I take on the media's biased coverage, which always presents nuclear-armed Israel as the victim and non-nuclear Iran as the aggressor.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
Jun 15, 2025
Why is the media coverage of Israel vs Iran so skewed?

Why is Israel always presented as the victim, even when it is the aggressor?

And we hear a lot about Iran's nuclear program, but what about Israel's actual nukes?

I break down the mainstream media's abysmal coverage of the current Middle East crisis in the short video above.

