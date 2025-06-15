Why Won't the Media Mention Israel's Nukes?

Why is the media coverage of Israel vs Iran so skewed?

Why is Israel always presented as the victim, even when it is the aggressor?

And we hear a lot about Iran's nuclear program, but what about Israel's actual nukes?

I break down the mainstream media's abysmal coverage of the current Middle East crisis in the short video above.

