DEBUNKED: Why This Pro-Israel NYT Columnist Is WRONG About Gaza

Ever since Israel began their horrific war on Gaza, many pro-Israel pundits and genocide-denialists have suddenly decided that they know far more about war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and genocide than actual genocide scholars and human rights experts. How convenient!

New York Times’ conservative columnist Bret Stephens is of course no exception.

In this latest ‘DEBUNKED’ video, Mehdi breaks down why Stephens’s viral argument – in which he claims that calling Gaza a genocide is “farcical” – is total BS.

Watch the full video above to see Mehdi bring the receipts and show Stephens how real journalism is done.

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