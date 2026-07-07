Who Should You Believe About the Genocide in Gaza? Mehdi Names Them All in 60 Seconds

The recent UN report which concluded that Israel’s military deliberately targeted Palestinian children was called a “propaganda piece” by the country’s Foreign Ministry and a “political blood libel” by its ambassador to the UN.

It’s a common tactic used by Israel and its supporters – launching accusations of lying and antisemitism against those who dare to call out their war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

But in his latest 60-second rant, Mehdi asks the question of who we should really believe about what’s happening in Gaza, and he lists them all against the clock!