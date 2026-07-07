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Who Should You Believe About the Genocide in Gaza? Mehdi Names Them All in 60 Seconds

Mehdi asks who’s really telling the truth about Gaza in his latest 60-second rant. Benjamin Netanyahu or dozens and dozens of UN officials, legal scholars, historians, and human rights groups?
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jul 07, 2026

The recent UN report which concluded that Israel’s military deliberately targeted Palestinian children was called a “propaganda piece” by the country’s Foreign Ministry and a “political blood libel” by its ambassador to the UN.

It’s a common tactic used by Israel and its supporters – launching accusations of lying and antisemitism against those who dare to call out their war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

But in his latest 60-second rant, Mehdi asks the question of who we should really believe about what’s happening in Gaza, and he lists them all against the clock!

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