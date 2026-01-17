Mehdi Reacts to the Intense Debate Over Iran's Protests

How do we make sense of what’s happening inside of Iran right now, given the internet blackout and the restrictions on foreign media? Is it a new grassroots revolution of ordinary Iranians against the theocratic regime, which has been brutally suppressed with mass killings? Or a violent regime-change operation, funded and armed from outside the country by, among others, the US and Israel?

Mehdi tries to thread the needle in his monologue, above.

Check out more from Zeteo: