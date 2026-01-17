Zeteo

Zeteo

Mehdi Reacts to the Intense Debate Over Iran's Protests

Watch Mehdi’s monologue on moral and political consistency, tackling both the brutal crackdown against Iranian protesters and reports of US/Israeli involvement.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jan 17, 2026

How do we make sense of what’s happening inside of Iran right now, given the internet blackout and the restrictions on foreign media? Is it a new grassroots revolution of ordinary Iranians against the theocratic regime, which has been brutally suppressed with mass killings? Or a violent regime-change operation, funded and armed from outside the country by, among others, the US and Israel?

Mehdi tries to thread the needle in his monologue, above.

Check out more from Zeteo:

