WATCH: The US Massacre of Innocent Iranians You Never Heard Of

What if I told you that the US military strike on an Iranian girls school was actually not the first time it killed classroom-size numbers of Iranian children? Because, just a few decades ago, the US military shot down an Iranian passenger plane, killing 290 people from around the world, including dozens and dozens of kids.

And no one was held accountable.

Do you know about this? If no, why not, do you think?

Americans’ ignorance of our violent past is not solely our own fault. The perpetrators and their ilk work diligently to either hide it, or keep us and our neighbors too preoccupied to uncover it for ourselves. But in wake of the horrific US strike on the Minab girls’ school, it’s crucial for people in the US to know this history.

If they admit culpability at all, US leaders maintain that the latest attack was a “mistake.” But, accounting for this earlier attack on an Iranian airliner prompts the question: Even if the most powerful military truly made a “mistake” when it killed more than 150 schoolgirls, why does it keep making such horrific “mistakes”? And why does it never apologize?

Watch our video above to learn what exactly happened years ago, under the Reagan administration – and how American hubris is driving the US-Israeli war on Iran today.

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Zeteo is covering the US-Israeli war on Iran, and providing the context and history, in ways the mainstream media is refusing to. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support content like this from Zeteo.

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