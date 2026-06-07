100 Days and Still No Answers for Over 100 Kids Killed at an Iranian School

It’s been 100 days since the U.S. launched its illegal war in Iran and bombed a girls school in Minab, killing more than 150 people, including more than 100 kids.

Prem has been asking members of Congress about it ever since. Every single time, he has received shocking non-answers from Republicans (at best), and, from Democrats, frustration at Republican inaction.

In March, military investigators preliminarily determined that the U.S. was responsible for the strike. The same month, every single Senate Democrat except John Fetterman sent a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, demanding answers and accountability measures.

But Donald Trump’s administration has given no substantive answer on the matter. A spokesperson for the Defense Department told Zeteo “the incident is under investigation” and declined to comment.

The lack of answers about how this conflict may have started with a horrific war crime against children has not slowed this administration in continuing its onslaught.

Meanwhile, it’s been 860 days since Israeli forces in Gaza killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab. We repeatedly pressed U.S. officials on this killing – because if the U.S. could do nothing in response to the murder of a child whose name was heard around the world, what would it do about the other thousands of kids Israel has killed?

We never got answers. In one attack in Iran, the U.S. killed more than 100 kids just like Hind. And in Congress, particularly among Republicans, it’s just business as usual.

Watch the video above to see how members of Congress have answered questions about a massacre of children in which they may be complicit.

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Zeteo’s Layla Nayfeh contributed to this video.

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