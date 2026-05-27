How Bad Is Trump's Health? Medical Analyst Dr. Vin Gupta Weighs in

After President Donald Trump completed a medical exam at Walter Reed on Tuesday, he took to Truth Social to declare that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

But what do we actually know about the 79-year-old president’s health? Dr. Vin Gupta joins Zeteo’s John Harwood in a live conversation with Zeteo subscribers on Substack to break down the facts.

Watch the full video above to hear Dr. Gupta unpack what Trump’s Iran genocidal threat revealed about his mental state, how Biden’s health compared to Trump’s, and why physicians around the president are willing to “debase” themselves – even claiming that Trump is in better health than Barack Obama was!

Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription and never hit a paywall again!

This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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