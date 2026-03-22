Palestinians pray over the bodies of four members, two children and their parents, of the Bani Odeh family who were killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank's northern town of Tammun this week. Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images

As the US-Israeli war rages in Iran and Israel escalates its bombardment of Lebanon, Israel’s genocide in Palestine continues.

Just this week, Israeli forces shot dead four members of one family whose only crime was being Palestinian while driving home at night after dinner in the occupied West Bank. Israel also killed more than a dozen Palestinians across Gaza; we learned just how dangerous the US-Israeli war on Iran can be for Palestinians in the West Bank; and Israeli settlers carried out a night of violence, setting fires to cars and homes and beating Palestinians.

The Iran war, high oil prices, and Donald Trump’s idiocy have turned away what little attention there was on the ongoing genocide in Palestine, but as we promised, Zeteo will not become distracted. That’s why we started ‘This Week in Palestine’ – bringing some of the biggest and most underreported stories from across the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A quick note before we jump into this week: For now, we’re sending ‘This Week in Palestine’ to all Zeteo subscribers, but that won’t always be the case. To ensure you get the newsletter every week, go to ‘manage subscription’ in your Substack account, scroll down, and toggle on the button for ‘This Week in Palestine’. Please make sure you’re a paid Zeteo subscriber so you can read past the paywall.

Now, here’s ‘This Week in Palestine’:

Saturday, March 14 – Israeli Forces Kill 4 Members of Palestinian Family

Israeli forces shot dead Ali Bani Odeh, his wife, Waad, their blind 6-year-old son, Othman, and their youngest son, Muhammad, in their car as they returned home from dinner in the occupied West Bank late Saturday night. The couple’s two eldest sons, Khaled, 11, and Mustafa, 8, survived the attack, with Khaled telling reporters: “My mother let out a cry and then she went silent and I did not hear my brothers.” He added that Israeli soldiers beat him and his brother and said, “We killed dogs” when they reached the car.

As it often does, Israel attempted to paint the family as a threat to justify the shooting, but its comments were quickly dispelled by the accounts of the two surviving brothers and other witnesses.