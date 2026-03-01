Rescue forces and others work to recover the bodies of school girls killed in a US-Israeli strike in Minab, Iran, on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA via Reuters

On the tenth of Ramadan, the holiest month of the year for Muslims, a US-Israeli strike in the Iranian town of Minab slaughtered at least 165 people, mostly girls between the ages of 7 and 12, who were at school, according to local media. In what has been disturbingly commonplace over the last three years, while the mainstream media contorted itself to report Israel’s illegal bombing without actually naming Israel, social media was filled with the nightmarish images of small, pink backpacks covered in blood. I watched a father hold the severed arm of a little girl up to the camera as he wept.