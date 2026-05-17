How Charlie Sykes Went From Right-Wing Commentator To a Never-Trumper Purged From Twitter

Right-wing media personalities – like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens – are finally turning against U.S. President Donald Trump, amid his reckless war on Iran and dipping poll numbers.

But in this conversation, Zeteo’s John Harwood speaks to one of the first conservative media personalities to speak out against Trump – Charlie Sykes, whose Twitter posts were recently purged, after publishing an article criticizing Elon Musk.

In this conversation, Sykes – one of The Bulwark’s co-founders and author of the Substack, “To the Contrary” – warns that until MAGA is stopped from deforming America’s identity, “this is who we are.”

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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