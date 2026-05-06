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Rutgers Grad Speaker Canceled for Social Posts Speaks Out

Rami Elghandour talks to Prem about his commencement speech being canceled over unspecified social media posts.
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker and Team Zeteo
May 06, 2026

Rami Elghandour was set to deliver a commencement speech at the Rutgers School of Engineering graduate ceremony. But, out of nowhere, he was told his speech was being canceled – due to an undefined small number of students complaining about his social media posts.

He is now speaking out, telling Zeteo that he hasn't even been informed which posts were of concern, or what the alleged problems with them were.

A Rutgers alum, biotech CEO, and executive producer of ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ Elghandour explains that his humanitarian stances were no mystery – and in fact, the school has championed those perspectives in the past, until now.

Watch Zeteo's interview with Elghandour above to hear more details about his cancellation.

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