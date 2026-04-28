Watch Mehdi's Powerful Speech in Defense of Independent Journalism at the Zeteo Second Birthday Party

Dear friends,

We are now officially two years old. Happy birthday to us!

At our second birthday party at the Au Za’atar restaurant in New York, surrounded by an audience of politicians, activists, celebrities and, of course, lots of journalists, I laid out my vision for independent journalism and the key goals of Zeteo.

Despite having given hundreds, perhaps thousands, of speeches over my 47 years on this planet, I’ll be very honest with you: Zohran Mamdani is a hard act to follow. I was a little nervous speaking right after him.

Nevertheless, do give my remarks above a watch. I explained how Zeteo’s mission is to tell the truth “no matter how awkward, or uncomfortable, or controversial,” and not “both-sidesing” or “euphemizing” the truth, whether it is about fascism at home or genocide abroad.

Independent journalism requires support. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber - even a founding member - as we celebrate this second anniversary of Zeteo. And if you’re already a paid subscriber, consider donating to Zeteo to further support our work and our growth.

I have to say: Zeteo could not have reached this milestone, two years!, had it not been for the support and encouragement of all of you: our subscribers, our friends, our family. Thank you!

Onwards and upwards!

Best wishes,

Mehdi

P.S. Keep an eye on your inbox in the coming days for exclusive pictures from our second birthday party. You can see which big-name politicians, celebs, and journalists attended and celebrated with us!

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