Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Watch Mehdi's Powerful Speech in Defense of Independent Journalism at the Zeteo Second Birthday Party

Zohran Mamdani, Hasan Minhaj, and plenty of other big-name figures gathered in Manhattan to celebrate our second birthday and listen to our editor-in-chief explain our journalistic mission.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Apr 28, 2026

Dear friends,

We are now officially two years old. Happy birthday to us!

At our second birthday party at the Au Za’atar restaurant in New York, surrounded by an audience of politicians, activists, celebrities and, of course, lots of journalists, I laid out my vision for independent journalism and the key goals of Zeteo.

Despite having given hundreds, perhaps thousands, of speeches over my 47 years on this planet, I’ll be very honest with you: Zohran Mamdani is a hard act to follow. I was a little nervous speaking right after him.

Nevertheless, do give my remarks above a watch. I explained how Zeteo’s mission is to tell the truth “no matter how awkward, or uncomfortable, or controversial,” and not “both-sidesing” or “euphemizing” the truth, whether it is about fascism at home or genocide abroad.

Independent journalism requires support. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber - even a founding member - as we celebrate this second anniversary of Zeteo. And if you’re already a paid subscriber, consider donating to Zeteo to further support our work and our growth.

I have to say: Zeteo could not have reached this milestone, two years!, had it not been for the support and encouragement of all of you: our subscribers, our friends, our family. Thank you!

Onwards and upwards!

Best wishes,

Mehdi

P.S. Keep an eye on your inbox in the coming days for exclusive pictures from our second birthday party. You can see which big-name politicians, celebs, and journalists attended and celebrated with us!

Share

Other Zeteo stories you may have missed:

‘Tomorrow Can, in Fact, Be Better Than Today’ - Watch Zohran Mamdani’s Speech at Zeteo’s Party

‘Tomorrow Can, in Fact, Be Better Than Today’ - Watch Zohran Mamdani’s Speech at Zeteo’s Party

Team Zeteo
·
Apr 23
Read full story
This Week in Democracy – Week 66: Trump Targets Legal Immigrants While Weaponizing the DOJ. Again.

This Week in Democracy – Week 66: Trump Targets Legal Immigrants While Weaponizing the DOJ. Again.

Team Zeteo
·
Apr 24
Read full story
5 Reasons Why Trump’s Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz Won’t Work

5 Reasons Why Trump’s Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz Won’t Work

Harrison Mann
·
Apr 25
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture